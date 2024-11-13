Dolphins Designating OL Isaiah Wynn To Return

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said OL Isaiah Wynn will be designated to return and will practice today, per Barry Jackson.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Wynn tore his quad in Week 7 last year and has been rehabbing since then. He was left on the PUP list to start the season.

Wynn, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots out of Georgia back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $11,577,192 contract that included a $6,499,776 signing bonus.

The Patriots picked up the fifth-year option on Wynn’s deal that paid him a salary of $10.413 million for the 2022 season. He was testing the free agent market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

Wynn returned on another one-year contract with Miami this past offseason.

In 2023, Wynn appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and made seven starts for them.