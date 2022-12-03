Dolphins Elevate OL Kendall Lamm & James Empey

The Dolphins announced that they have elevated offensive linemen Kendall Lamm and James Empey for their game this week.

Roster Moves | We have elevated offensive lineman James Empey and tackle Kendall Lamm to the active roster for Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/vpadkPPH7P — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 3, 2022

Lamm, 30, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a two-year contract worth over $7 million with the Browns in 2019.

Lamm signed with the Titans on another two-year deal worth about $8.5 million in 2021. He recently worked out for the Colts and the Giants before being signed to the Lions’ practice squad.

In 2021, Lamm has appeared in 12 games for the Titans, making one start for them at tackle.