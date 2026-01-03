Dolphins Elevated RB Jeff Wilson & LB Derrick McLendon

The Dolphins announced the elevation of RB Jeff Wilson and LB Derrick McLendon for the final game of the season.

Wilson, 30, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad and active roster for a few seasons before returning to San Francisco on a new deal in 2022. However, he was traded to the Dolphins during the season.

He re-signed with Miami on a two-year deal in 2023 and ended up reworking that deal to stay in 2024. The 49ers brought him back this offseason, but he was among their final roster cuts. He then rejoined Miami’s practice squad.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in two games for the Dolphins but hasn’t recorded any statistics.