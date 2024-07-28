Dolphins Expected To Address Contract For WR Tyreek Hill Next

According to Pro Football Talk, the Dolphins are now expected to shift their attention to getting a contract adjustment done for WR Tyreek Hill now that QB Tua Tagovailoa‘s extension is done.

Hill has been open about seeking an updated contract to reflect the growing receiver market. However, he added recently he wants to make sure he remains in Miami.

Hill has three more years remaining on his current contract that he signed following the trade that sent him from Kansas City to Miami in 2022. He’s coming off a career season with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, which led the NFL in both categories.

With the recent developments in the receiver market, Hill’s contract has dipped into the bottom of the top five at the position. Miami also just signed WR Jaylen Waddle to a significant extension that is stronger than Hill’s in some respects.

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Hill appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and caught 119 passes on 171 targets for 1,799 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins and Hill as the news is available.