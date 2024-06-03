Dolphins Expected To Adjust WR Tyreek Hill’s Contract

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Adam Schefter says he expects the Dolphins to adjust WR Tyreek Hill‘s contract to reflect the way the receiver market has moved.

Schefter adds he doesn’t know if Miami will give Hill a completely new contract but he expects them to address Hill’s contract in some fashion, whether it’s moving up money from the later years of the deal or something else.

Hill is represented by agent Drew Rosenhaus, who said in a recent interview with Josh Moser that he has an open line of communication with Dolphins GM Chris Grier and VP of football administration Brandon Shore.

“I’ve shared with them how Tyreek fills. I’ll also reiterate that Tyreek has said he’d love to finish his career here with the Dolphins. Without getting into any more specifics, the Dolphins know how we feel.”

Pro Football Talk reported last week that Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has been seeking a new contract since the end of the 2023 season.

Hill has three more years remaining on his current contract that he signed following the trade that sent him from Kansas City to Miami in 2022. He’s coming off a career season with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, which led the NFL in both categories.

With the recent developments in the receiver market, Hill’s contract has dipped into the bottom of the top five at the position. Miami also just signed WR Jaylen Waddle to a significant extension that is stronger than Hill’s in some respects.

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Hill appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and caught 119 passes on 171 targets for 1,799 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins and Hill as the news is available.