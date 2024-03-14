Dolphins Expected To Sign DL Benito Jones

According to Dianna Russini, the Dolphins are expected to sign DL Benito Jones to a contract.

Jones, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.25 million contract with the Dolphins, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Miami re-signed Jones to their practice squad and he bounced on and off of their roster for a few seasons. The Lions claimed him off of waivers from the Dolphins coming out of the preseason in 2022. Detroit re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2023, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.