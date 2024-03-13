Dolphins Expected To sign DL Neville Gallimore

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are expected to sign former Cowboys DL Neville Gallimore to a contract.

Gallimore, 27, was a third-round pick out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,680,449, including a $963,964 signing bonus, $963,964 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,170,112.

Gallimore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2023, Gallimore appeared in 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 16 tackles, one sack, and one pass defense.