Dolphins Franchise Tag TE Mike Gesicki

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are placing the franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki.

Miami later confirmed the news with its own announcement.

We have placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki. pic.twitter.com/nJYUw4WcYh — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 8, 2022

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as reports have indicated the Dolphins have been leaning this way for a while.

He will make $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal, otherwise Gesicki has to play out the season on the tag.

Gesicki, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus.

Gesicki will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Gesicki appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 73 receptions on 112 targets for 780 yards (10.7 YPC) and two touchdowns.