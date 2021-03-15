Dolphins & Giants Believed To Have Most Interest In WR Kenny Golladay

Art Stapleton reports that the Dolphins and Giants are believed to have the most interest in Lions free agent WR Kenny Golladay.

The Jets were expected to be in the mix for a top receiver, but they just agreed to a deal with Corey Davis.

There’s no question that the Dolphins and Giants could both use an upgrade at receiver and Golladay is the best available receiver at this point.

The Lions somewhat surprisingly declined to use their franchise tag on Golladay.

Golladay, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Golladay appeared in five games for the Lions and caught 20 passes for 338 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.