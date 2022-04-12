Dolphins Hosting OLB Melvin Ingram For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins are hosting OLB Melvin Ingram for a visit today.

Ingram proved he still has some value as a rotational edge player last season with the Chiefs and would presumably play the same role in Miami.

The Dolphins were also interested last offseason and hosted him for a visit before he ultimately signed with the Steelers.

Ingram, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.39 million rookie contract that included 7.61 million guaranteed before the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $7,751,000 for the 2017 season.

The Chargers placed the franchise tag on Ingram in 2017 before later signing him to a four-year, $66 million contract with $42 million guaranteed. He played out that deal and signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Steelers for 2021.

However, the Steelers traded Ingram to the Chiefs ahead of the deadline for a sixth-round pick.

In 2021, Ingram appeared in six games for the Steelers and nine games for the Chiefs. He recorded 25 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defense.