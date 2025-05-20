Dolphins Inquired With CB Asante Samuel Jr

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have reached out to free agent CB Asante Samuel Jr. as they mull options at the position.

Jackson says Miami didn’t make an offer or schedule a visit, it was more touching base. He adds they remain in contact with veteran CB Rasul Douglas, who did take a visit to Miami, as they mull their options at the position.

Samuel has had a drawn out free agency as he had surgery to correct a neck issue this offseason. However, he has a checkup set for July and appears to be planning on playing in 2025.

The Saints had Samuel in for a visit recently and would be potential competition with the Dolphins.

Samuel, 25, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall.

Samuel played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.