Dolphins Interested In OT George Fant

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have shown interest in free agent OT George Fant.

However, Jackson adds that the Dolphins bringing back OT Brandon Shell isn’t out of the question and the team is considering all options at tackle right now.

Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He’s set to make base salaries of $9.25 million in his final season.

In 2022, Fant appeared in eight games for the Jets, making seven starts for them.

