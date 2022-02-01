Dolphins Interviewing 49ers OC Mike McDaniel For Second Time Thursday

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said OC Mike McDaniel‘s second head coaching interview with the Dolphins will be on Thursday, per Cam Inman.

McDaniel is believed to be one of two finalists for the position, along with Cowboys OC Kellen Moore.

Here are the other candidates the Dolphins have shown interest in:

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Finalist)

(Finalist) 49ers OC Mike McDaniel (Finalist)

(Finalist) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Finalist)

(Finalist) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams RBs coach/assistant HC Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Saints DC Dennis Allen

Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell

McDaniel, 37, began his coaching career as an intern with the Broncos in 2005. He’s worked as an assistant with the Texans, Washington, Browns and Falcons before joining the 49ers in 2017 as their run-game coordinator.

McDaniel was promoted to offensive coordinator last year.

In 2021, the 49ers’ offense ranked No. 7 in total yards, No. 13 in points scored, No. 7 in rushing yards and No. 12 in passing yards.