Dolphins Interviewing 49ers OC Mike McDaniel Wednesday

Albert Breer reports the Miami Dolphins are interviewing 49ers OC Mike McDaniel on Wednesday for their head coach position.

The Dolphins full list of head coach interviews include:

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers OC Mike McDaniel (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams RBs coach/assistant HC Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Saints DC Dennis Allen

Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell

McDaniel, 37, began his coaching career as an intern with the Broncos in 2005. He’s worked as an assistant with the Texans, Washington, Browns and Falcons before joining the 49ers in 2017 as their run-game coordinator.

McDaniel was promoted to offensive coordinator last year.

In 2021, the 49ers’ offense ranked No. 7 in total yards, No. 13 in points scored, No. 7 in rushing yards and No. 12 in passing yards.