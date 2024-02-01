Dolphins Interviewing Rams OLB Coach Chris Shula For DC Vacancy

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are interviewing Rams OLB coach Chris Shula for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Shula, the grandson of great former Dolphins HC Don Shula, has also interviewed for the same job with the Rams.

Here’s where Miami’s search for a new DC stands so far:

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley (Interview)

Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich (Interview)

Dolphins OLBs coach Ryan Slowik (Interview)

(Interview) Dolphins LB coach Anthony Campanile (Interview)

(Interview) Former Bills HC Leslie Frazier (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens DL coach/assistant HC Anthony Weaver (Interview)

(Interview) Texans LB coach Chris Kiffin (Interview)

(Interview) Rams OLB coach Chris Shula (Interview)

Shula, 37, is the son of Dave Shula and the grandson of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula. He began his coaching career with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach back in 2015.

He then became an assistant linebackers coach for the Rams during the 2017 season and was promoted to OLB coach in 2019. Since then, he’s moved around the staff a bit, coaching linebackers and defensive backs before moving back to outside linebackers/pass rush coordinator in 2023.