Dolphins Interviewing Ravens DL Coach Anthony Weaver For DC

According to Dianna Russini, the Dolphins are interviewing Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver for their defensive coordinator job.

Weaver has also garnered significant head coaching interest this cycle, so he’s clearly viewed as a rising coach in NFL circles.

Here’s who Miami’s looking at for its defensive coordinator vacancy so far:

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley (Interview)

Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich (Interview)

Dolphins OLBs coach Ryan Slowik (Interview)

(Interview) Dolphins LB coach Anthony Camponile (Interview)

(Interview) Former Bills HC Leslie Frazier (Interview)

(Interview) Ravens DL coach/assistant HC Anthony Weaver (Interview)

Weaver, 43, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2002. He played seven seasons in the league for the Ravens and Texans.

Weaver took his first coaching job at Florida as a graduate assistant in 2010. From there, he joined the Jets as their assistant DL coach and had brief stints with the Bills and Browns before the Texans hired him as their DL coach.

Weaver was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020 before departing to become the run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Ravens.