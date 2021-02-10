Dolphins & K Jason Sanders Have Mutual Interest In Long-Term Deal

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, citing a team source, reports that the Dolphins have expressed interest in signing K Jason Sanders to a contract extension.

Jackson’s source says that while there’s mutual interest in a new deal for Sanders, talks haven’t gotten to the point where they would be considered serious.

Sanders is coming off of a great season for Miami and should end up being one of the highest-paid kickers once a new deal is in place. The top of the market salary for kickers right now is the $5 million per year the Ravens are paying to Justin Tucker.

Sanders, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Sanders appeared in all 16 games for the Dolphins and converted 36 of 39 field goal attempts (92.3 percent) to go along with all 36 extra point tries.