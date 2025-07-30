Dolphins Lose CB Kader Kohou To Torn ACL

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins lost veteran CB Kader Kohou to a torn ACL in Saturday’s practice.

He will be placed on season-ending injured reserve. It’s a big loss for Miami’s secondary, as Kohou was the lone returning starter and was the only starter reliably penciled in for 2025.

Miami already made some moves to replace him, signing CBs Jack Jones and Mike Hilton, but the secondary was an apparent weakness for the Dolphins coming into camp and attrition has only worsened it.

Kohou, 26, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent out of Texas A&M-Commerce back in 2022. He agreed to a three-year rookie contract with Miami and has been with the team ever since.

The Dolphins re-signed Kohou as a restricted free agent this past offseason.

In 2024, Kader Kohou appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 45 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble, two interceptions and eight pass defenses.