Dolphins Make Four Moves, Including Placing OTs Terron Armstead & Isaiah Wynn On PUP List

The Miami Dolphins announced four roster moves on Tuesday, including placing offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Isaiah Wynn on the physically unable to perform list.

Miami also placed TE Tanner Conner on the list and activated CB Ethan Bonner off of the non-football injury list.

Armstead, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He just finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructuring.

He then tested the open market as a free agent last year and signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins then restructured his deal back in March and cleared a total of $11.876 million of cap space to work with this offseason.

In 2022, Armstead appeared in and started 13 games for the Dolphins at left tackle.