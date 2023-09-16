Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves

Per Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Dolphins are signing DL Da’Shawn Hand to their active roster and waiving S Verone McKinley.

In addition, the team is elevating DL Chase Winovich and LB Cameron Goode for Week 2.

Hand, 27, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve.

He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a week. The Titans signed him and he appeared in one game for the team before suffering a season-ending injury. The Dolphins signed him to a contract earlier this month.

In 2022, Hand appeared in one game for the Titans and recorded no statistics.