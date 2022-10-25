Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves For Week 8

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 8.

The full list includes:

Dolphins placed S Brandon Jones on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Dolphins placed WR Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list.

on the practice squad injured list. Dolphins signed WR Calvin Jackson and DB Jamal Perry to their practice squad.

Here’s the Dolphins’ updated practice squad:

CB Kalon Barnes OL James Empey LB Cameron Goode LB Porter Gustin (Injured) S Verone McKinley III WR Braylon Sanders DT Niles Scott DT Ben Stille WR Freddie Swain (Injured) DT Josiah Bronson T Kion Smith QB Reid Sinnett DB Tino Ellis DT Jaylen Twyman DE Big Kat Bryant RB La’Mical Perine WR Calvin Jackson DB Jamal Perry

Jones will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return.

Jones, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn base salaries of $1 million and $1.3 million over the next two years.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 49 tackles, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.