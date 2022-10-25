Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves For Week 8

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 8.
- Dolphins placed S Brandon Jones on injured reserve.
- Dolphins placed WR Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list.
- Dolphins signed WR Calvin Jackson and DB Jamal Perry to their practice squad.
Here’s the Dolphins’ updated practice squad:
- CB Kalon Barnes
- OL James Empey
- LB Cameron Goode
- LB Porter Gustin (Injured)
- S Verone McKinley III
- WR Braylon Sanders
- DT Niles Scott
- DT Ben Stille
- WR Freddie Swain (Injured)
- DT Josiah Bronson
- T Kion Smith
- QB Reid Sinnett
- DB Tino Ellis
- DT Jaylen Twyman
- DE Big Kat Bryant
- RB La’Mical Perine
- WR Calvin Jackson
- DB Jamal Perry
Jones will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return.
Jones, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn base salaries of $1 million and $1.3 million over the next two years.
In 2022, Jones has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 49 tackles, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.
