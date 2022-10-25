Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves For Week 8

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 8.

"<strongThe full list includes:

  • Dolphins placed S Brandon Jones on injured reserve.
  • Dolphins placed WR Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list.
  • Dolphins signed WR Calvin Jackson and DB Jamal Perry to their practice squad.

Here’s the Dolphins’ updated practice squad:

  1. CB Kalon Barnes
  2. OL James Empey
  3. LB Cameron Goode
  4. LB Porter Gustin (Injured)
  5. S Verone McKinley III
  6. WR Braylon Sanders
  7. DT Niles Scott
  8. DT Ben Stille
  9. WR Freddie Swain (Injured)
  10. DT Josiah Bronson
  11. T Kion Smith
  12. QB Reid Sinnett
  13. DB Tino Ellis
  14. DT Jaylen Twyman
  15. DE Big Kat Bryant
  16. RB La’Mical Perine
  17. WR Calvin Jackson
  18. DB Jamal Perry

Jones will miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return.

Jones, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn base salaries of $1 million and $1.3 million over the next two years.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded 49 tackles, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply