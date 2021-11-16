Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday including placing OT Greg Little on injured reserve. 

The full list of moves includes:

Here’s the Dolphins’ updated practice squad:

  1. DB Javaris Davis
  2. RB Gerrid Doaks
  3. LB Milo Eifler
  4. DT Benito Jones
  5. WR Kirk Merritt
  6. G Adam Pankey  
  7. DT Durval Queiroz (International)
  8. T Kion Smith
  9. OL Roderick Johnson
  10. WR Travis Fulgham
  11. LB Vince Biegel
  12. RB Duke Johnson
  13. QB Jacob Dolegala
  14. C Evan Boehm
  15. DT Andrew Billings

Little, 24, was drafted in the second round by the Panthers out of Ole Miss in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $7,638,928 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when Carolina traded him to Miami for a 2022 seventh-round pick in August.

In 2020, Little has appeared in 10 games for Carolina, starting three of them 

