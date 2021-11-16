Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday including placing OT Greg Little on injured reserve.

The full list of moves includes:

Dolphins placed OT Greg Little on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Dolphins waived S Sheldrick Redwine .

. Dolphins released DE Jabaal Sheard from their practice squad.

from their practice squad. Dolphins signed DT Andrew Billings to their practice squad.

Here’s the Dolphins’ updated practice squad:

Little, 24, was drafted in the second round by the Panthers out of Ole Miss in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $7,638,928 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when Carolina traded him to Miami for a 2022 seventh-round pick in August.

In 2020, Little has appeared in 10 games for Carolina, starting three of them