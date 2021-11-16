Dolphins Make Four Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday including placing OT Greg Little on injured reserve.
The full list of moves includes:
- Dolphins placed OT Greg Little on injured reserve.
- Dolphins waived S Sheldrick Redwine.
- Dolphins released DE Jabaal Sheard from their practice squad.
- Dolphins signed DT Andrew Billings to their practice squad.
Here’s the Dolphins’ updated practice squad:
- DB Javaris Davis
- RB Gerrid Doaks
- LB Milo Eifler
- DT Benito Jones
- WR Kirk Merritt
- G Adam Pankey
- DT Durval Queiroz (International)
- T Kion Smith
- OL Roderick Johnson
- WR Travis Fulgham
- LB Vince Biegel
- RB Duke Johnson
- QB Jacob Dolegala
- C Evan Boehm
- DT Andrew Billings
Little, 24, was drafted in the second round by the Panthers out of Ole Miss in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $7,638,928 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when Carolina traded him to Miami for a 2022 seventh-round pick in August.
In 2020, Little has appeared in 10 games for Carolina, starting three of them
