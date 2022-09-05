Dolphins Make Six Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins made six practice squad transactions on Monday.

The full list includes:

Dolphins signed DT Josiah Bronson , DE Big Kat Bryant , DT Christopher Hinton , OT Kion Smith , and DB Chris Steele to their practice squad.

Here’s the Dolphins’ updated practice squad:

CB Kalon Barnes OT Larnel Coleman WR River Cracraft OL James Empey LB Cameron Goode LB Porter Gustin S Verone McKinley III WR Braylon Sanders DT Ben Stille RB ZaQuandre White WR Freddie Swain DT Josiah Bronson DE Big Kat Bryant DT Christopher Hinton OT Kion Smith DB Chris Steele

Bronson, 25, went undrafted in 2021 out of Washington before catching on with the Saints. He bounced on and off their practice squad, eventually being claimed by the Browns when being waived in December of 2021.

He was later waived once again by the Browns and signed to the Cowboys practice squad. He eventually signed a futures contract with the team in January of 2022 but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2021, Bronson appeared in six games for the Saints and one game for the Browns, recording 12 tackles.