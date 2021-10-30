Dolphins Make Three Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced that they are signing RB Patrick Laird to their 53-man roster. The team is also elevating CB Jamal Perry and LB Vince Biegel for their game on Sunday.

Biegel, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He spent just over a year in Green Bay before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2018.

The Saints later signed Biegel to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to their active roster. New Orleans brought him back on an exclusive rights contract but traded him to Miami in 2019 for LB Kiko Alonso.

The Dolphins used an original round tender worth $2.132 million on Biegel and brought him back on a one-year deal this past March. He failed to make the 53-man roster the past two seasons and has been on and off the Dolphins’ practice squad.

In 2019, Biegel appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and recorded 58 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and one pass defense.