Dolphins Not Expected To Hire Mike Tomlin

According to Armando Salguero, former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is not expected to land with the Dolphins as their coach in 2026.

Salguero says he’s been told Tomlin is stepping away to be with his family and will make other decisions about his future later.

Josina Anderson shared today that a league source tells her Tomlin “has told people that he would prefer to coach in a warm-weather environment, if it fits.”

The Dolphins were a natural dot to connect to that report given their vacancy. Per Anderson, another source said a week ago that Tomlin was at the top of the wish list for the Dolphins, along with former Ravens HC John Harbaugh. That same source wasn’t sure if the interest was mutual.

Tomlin remains under contract with the Steelers for another year, so some sort of agreement like a trade would have to be worked out for him to coach for another team in 2026.

The next act for Tomlin is what many around the NFL are wondering about after news broke today that he is stepping down from his position in Pittsburgh. The most likely option appears to be TV, as he’s been in high demand from the major networks for years.

Tomlin, 53, was hired as the Steelers’ head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise.

The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin and won once. He also has never had a losing season as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 193-114-2 (.628 winning percentage), which includes 13 playoff appearances in 19 seasons. His playoff record is 8-12.

We’ll have more on Tomlin as the news is available.