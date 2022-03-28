Dolphins Not Pursuing S Tyrann Mathieu

On Monday at the NFL owners meeting, Dolphins GM Chris Grier told reporters that they are not pursuing free agent S Tyrann Mathieu, per Barry Jackson.

Grier said Mathieu is a great player but they’re good at safety right now.

Mathieu is one of the best available free agents at this point in free agency, but his market has been slow-moving in the first few weeks of free agency.

Mathieu, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Mathieu appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 76 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, and one defensive touchdown.

