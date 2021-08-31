Dolphins Officially Cut 27 Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they’ve officially cut their roster down to 53 players. 

The full list of roster cuts for the Dolphins includes:

  1. LB Josh Harvey Clemons
  2. CB Cre’Von LeBlanc
  3. LB Benardrick McKinney
  4. T Adam Pankey
  5. C Matt Skura
  6. C Cameron Tom
  7. CB Javaris Davis
  8. RB Gerrid Doaks
  9. CB Tino Ellis
  10. LB Shaquem Griffin
  11. S Nate Holley
  12. LB Kylan Johnson
  13. DT Benito Jones
  14. RB Patrick Laird
  15. DE Jonathan Ledbetter
  16. WR Kai Locksley
  17. WR Khalil McClain
  18. WR Kirk Merritt
  19. LB Calvin Munson
  20. TE Chris Myarick
  21. WR Malcolm Perry
  22. G Durval Queiroz Neto
  23. DE Tyshun Render
  24. RB Jordan Scarlett
  25. QB Reid Sinnett
  26. DE Jason Strowbridge
  27. FB Carl Tucker

The Dolphins also placed OT Larnel Coleman on injured reserve.

McKinney, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.3 million contract when he agreed to a five-year, $50 million extension with $21 million guaranteed with Houston back in 2018. 

The Texans traded McKinney to the Dolphins this past March in exchange for OLB Shaq Lawson

McKinney was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $8.75 million over the next two years of the agreement when he agreed to a pay cut last month. 

In 2020, McKinney appeared in four games for the Texans and recorded 37 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.

