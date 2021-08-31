Dolphins Officially Cut 27 Players

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they’ve officially cut their roster down to 53 players.

The full list of roster cuts for the Dolphins includes:

The Dolphins also placed OT Larnel Coleman on injured reserve.

McKinney, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.3 million contract when he agreed to a five-year, $50 million extension with $21 million guaranteed with Houston back in 2018.

The Texans traded McKinney to the Dolphins this past March in exchange for OLB Shaq Lawson.

McKinney was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $8.75 million over the next two years of the agreement when he agreed to a pay cut last month.

In 2020, McKinney appeared in four games for the Texans and recorded 37 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.