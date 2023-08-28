Dolphins Officially Release 14 Players

Per Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have released 14 players as they trim their roster down ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

The following is the full list of players being released by the team:

OT Geron Christian WR Keke Coutee LB A.J. Johnson LB Mitchell Agude QB James Blackman DT Josiah Bronson DE Randy Charlton WR Chris Coleman LB Aubrey Miller II LB Garrett Nelson S Keidron Smith OT James Tunstall DT Jalen Twyman DT Jamal Woods

Coutee, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when he was waived by Houston.

He quickly signed on with the Colts practice squad and bounced on and off for the rest of the 2021 season. He signed a futures deal with Indianapolis for 2022 but was cut again and returned to the practice squad.

Coutee signed with the Saints in June but was cut soon after before signing with the Dolphins. He will now be a free agent once again this offseason.

In 2022, Coutee appeared in eight games for the Colts and caught his only target for 20 yards. He added 152 punt return yards and fumbled four times, losing one.