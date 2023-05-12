Dolphins Officially Sign 21 Undrafted Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 21 undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

linebacker Mitchell Agude

quarterback James Blackman

cornerback Ethan Bonner

running back Chris Brooks

defensive end Randy Charlton

wide receiver Chris Coleman

wide receiver Daewood Davis

tackle Jarrett Horst

offensive lineman Alex Jensen

linebacker Aubrey Miller

defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo

linebacker Garrett Nelson

defensive tackle Brandon Pili

offensive lineman DJ Scaife

safety Keidron Smith

tackle James Tunstall

punter Michael Turk

offensive lineman Alama Uluave

linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh

safety Bennett Williams

Blackman, 24, transferred to Arkansas State from Florida State and was named MVP of the 2017 Independence Bowl. He undrafted out of Arkansas State a few weeks ago.

During his college career, Blackman played four seasons at Florida State and two at Arkansas State. He recorded 9,240 passing yards and threw for 65 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.