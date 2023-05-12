Dolphins Officially Sign 21 Undrafted Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve officially signed 21 undrafted free agents to contracts.
The full list includes:
- linebacker Mitchell Agude
- quarterback James Blackman
- cornerback Ethan Bonner
- running back Chris Brooks
- defensive end Randy Charlton
- wide receiver Chris Coleman
- wide receiver Daewood Davis
- tackle Jarrett Horst
- offensive lineman Alex Jensen
- linebacker Aubrey Miller
- defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo
- linebacker Garrett Nelson
- defensive tackle Brandon Pili
- offensive lineman DJ Scaife
- safety Keidron Smith
- tackle James Tunstall
- punter Michael Turk
- offensive lineman Alama Uluave
- linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh
- safety Bennett Williams
Blackman, 24, transferred to Arkansas State from Florida State and was named MVP of the 2017 Independence Bowl. He undrafted out of Arkansas State a few weeks ago.
During his college career, Blackman played four seasons at Florida State and two at Arkansas State. He recorded 9,240 passing yards and threw for 65 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!