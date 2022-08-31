Dolphins Officially Sign Eight Players To Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 14 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

OT Larnel Coleman WR River Cracraft LB Cameron Goode DE Porter Gustin DB Verone McKinley WR Braylon Sanders DT Ben Stille RB Zaquandre White

Cracraft, 27, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad.

From there, Cracraft was on and off the Broncos’ practice squad before eventually signing on to the Eagles’ taxi squad in 2019. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract but he eventually joined the 49ers.

Cracraft was been on and off of the 49ers’ roster before signing a futures contract with the Dolphins this past January. He was waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Cracraft appeared in six games for the 49ers but did not record a reception.