Dolphins OT Kion Smith Suffered Torn ACL

Aaron Wilson reports that tests confirmed Dolphins OT Kion Smith suffered a torn ACL on Saturday.

The team will likely place him on injured reserve in the coming days and replace him on the roster with another player.

Smith, 25, went undrafted out of Fayetteville State back in 2021.

He caught on with the Falcons but did not make the 53-man roster. Smith then joined the Dolphins’ practice squad and has signed two futures deals with Miami, eventually being elevated to the active roster.

In 2023, Smith appeared in nine games for the Dolphins as a backup offensive tackle.

We will have more news on Smith as it becomes available.