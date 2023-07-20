Dolphins Place DB Nik Needham On Active/PUP List

The Miami Dolphins officially placed DB Nik Needham on the active/PUP list Thursday.

Needham can be activated from the list at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Needham, 26, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP back in 2019. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Needham was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster later in his rookie season and has been on the active roster ever since. He was retained on a one-year restricted deal last offseason and Miami brought him back on a one-year, $2 million contract this past offseason.

In 2022, Needham appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded 21 tackles and two pass defenses.