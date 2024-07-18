Dolphins Place Five Players On Injured Lists, Including OLB Bradley Chubb

The Miami Dolphins announced they placed five players on injured lists on Thursday, including OLB Bradley Chubb on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Roster Moves | We have placed RB Salvon Ahmed on the active/non-football injury list and placed LB Bradley Chubb, LB Cameron Goode, LB Jaelan Phillips and OL Isaiah Wynn on the active/physically unable to perform list. pic.twitter.com/kTagrPu4QF — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 18, 2024

Miami’s moves include placing RB Salvon Ahmed on the non-football injury list, while Chubb, LB Cameron Goode, LB Jaelan Phillips, and OL Isaiah Wynn were placed on tge Physically Unable to Perform list.

Chubb, 27, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they restructured last offseason to create over $14 million in cap space.

In 2023, Chubb appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 68 total tackles and 11 sacks.