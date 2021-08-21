Dolphins Place LB Kylan Johnson On COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they’ve placed linebacker Kylan Johnson on the COVID-19 list.

Johnson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Pittsburgh back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Dolphins, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Miami re-signed Johnson to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract this past January.

During his college career, Johnson recorded 132 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and five pass deflections over the course of four seasons and 38 games.