Dolphins Place LT Austin Jackson & TE Adam Shaheen On COVID-19 List

According to Field Yates, the Dolphins are placing LT Austin Jackson and TE Adam Shaheen on the COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins confirmed the move and announced they’re elevating CB Jamal Perry from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Roster Moves | We have placed tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. We have also elevated cornerback Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 6, 2021

That could potentially leave Miami short two players on offense in Week 1 this coming Sunday. Tom Pelissero reports Shaheen tested positive and will be out 10 days as an unvaccinated player.

Jackson, 22, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He agreed to a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that includes a $7,480,254 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Jackson appeared in 13 games and made 12 starts for the Dolphins at left tackle.

Shaheen, 27, was selected with the No. 45 overall pick out of Ashland by the Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $5,910,516, which included a signing bonus of $2,438,556, when Chicago traded him to the Dolphins.

Shaheen was making a base salary of $1,270,980 for the 2020 season when he signed a two-year extension midseason worth just under $8 million.

In 2020, Shaheen appeared in all 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 12 receptions for 150 yards receiving (12.5 YPC) and three touchdowns. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 34 tight end out of 71 qualifying players.