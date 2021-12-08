Dolphins Place RB Patrick Laird On Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday that they’ve placed RB Patrick Laird on injured reserve.

Roster Move | We have placed running back Patrick Laird on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 8, 2021

Laird will miss at least the next three games while on injured reserve before he can be activated.

Laird, 26, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Dolphins and has been on and off of their practice squad ever since.

In 2021, Laird has appeared in six games and rushed for four yards on one carry to go along with three receptions for 17 yards receiving.