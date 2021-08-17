Dolphins Place WR Allen Hurns On IR, Cut Five Players

The Dolphins announced they have placed WR Allen Hurns on injured reserve and waived five players to get to the 85 player limit today.

Roster Moves | We have acquired T Greg Little from Carolina in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. We have waived/injured CB Jaytlin Askew, waived T Jonathan Hubbard, DT Jerome Johnson, G Tyler Marz, and T Timon Parris, and placed WR Allen Hurns on injured reserve. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 17, 2021

The full list of cuts includes:

CB Jaytlin Askew (injured)

(injured) OT Timon Parris

OT Jonathan Hubbard

DT Jerome Johnson

G Tyler Marz

The moves also clear space on the roster for OT Greg Little, who Miami officially traded for from Carolina.

Hurns is out three months with a wrist injury and can’t play for Miami unless he is released with a settlement and brought back.

Hurns, 29, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Miami back in 2014. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Jaguars signed him to a five-year, $40.6 million deal that included $20 million guaranteed in 2016.

Hurns was set to make base salaries of $6.9 million and $7.9 million over the next two years of the agreement when the Jaguars released him in 2018. The Cowboys later signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract before cutting him loose.

From there, Hurns to a one-year contract with the Dolphins worth up to $3 million in 2019 and eventually agreed to a two-year, $8 million extension that includes $3.27 million guaranteed in November.

In 2019, Hurns appeared in 14 games and caught 32 passes for 416 yards receiving and two touchdowns.