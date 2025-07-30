Dolphins Placed OT Obinna Eze On Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed OT Obinna Eze on injured reserve.

Roster Moves | We have signed OL Jalen McKenzie and placed OL Obinna Eze on the injured reserve list. pic.twitter.com/722uwGZvHD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 30, 2025

They also signed OL Jalen McKenzie to take his place on the roster.

Eze had a workout and signed with the team just last week.

Eze, 28, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of TCU following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Detroit brought Eze back on a futures deal for 2023 but cut him coming out of the preseason again. Since then, he’s had stints with the Steelers and Jets.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.