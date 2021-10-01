Dolphins Placing OL Michael Deiter On Injured Reserve

Dolphins HC Brian Flores announced that they are placing OL Michael Deiter on injured reserve after he suffered an injury during Wednesday’s practice, per Barry Jackson.

The Dolphins will be without their starting center for at least the next three games.

Deiter, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,505,248 rookie contract that included a $985,248 signing bonus.

In 2021, Deiter has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and made three starts for them at center.