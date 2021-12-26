Dolphins Placing WR Albert Wilson & G Solomon Kindley On COVID-19 List

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have placed WR Albert Wilson and G Solomon Kindley on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Roster Moves | We have placed guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Albert Wilson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 26, 2021

Wilson, 29, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2014. He finished the final year of a three-year, $1,540,000 contract before returning to the Chiefs on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.797 million for the 2017 season.

The Dolphins signed Wilson in 2018 to a three-year, $24 million contract that included $14.45 million guaranteed.

Wilson, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season, was set to make a base salary of $3 million with $1 million available in incentives in 2020 that was pushed to 2021.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and caught 25 passes for 213 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We will have more news on Wilson and Kindley as it becomes available.