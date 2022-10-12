Dolphins Planning To Start QB Skylar Thompson In Week 6

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said the plan this week is to start seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson against the Vikings, per Barry Jackson.

Both of Miami’s other quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, are in the concussion protocol. Tagovailoa has already been ruled out even if he clears the protocol.

Bridgewater could still clear the protocol by Sunday but it would be a lot to ask him to start without a full week of prep.

“If everything goes to plan, with regard to concussion procedure, he will be active for the game in that scenario and backing up Skylar,” McDaniel said.

Thompson stepped in for Bridgewater and played most of the game last week. He had an impressive preseason to make the team as a seventh-round rookie, but the Dolphins lost in Week 5 to the Jets 40-17.

Thompson, 25, started 40 games over five seasons at Kansas State. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Dolphins.

He signed a four-year, $3.742 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $82,208.

In 2022, Thompson has appeared in one game for the Dolphins and completed 19-33 pass attempts for 166 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.