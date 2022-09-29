Dolphins Promote WR River Cracraft & OT Larnel Coleman

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have called up WR River Cracraft and OT Larnel Coleman from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 4.

ROSTER MOVES | We have signed wide receiver River Cracraft to the active roster and elevated tackle Larnel Coleman for tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/paimZmBCtY — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 29, 2022

This marks the third consecutive week that Miami has promoted both players from the practice squad.

Cracraft, 27, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad.

From there, Cracraft was on and off the Broncos’ practice squad before eventually signing on to the Eagles’ taxi squad in 2019. Philadelphia brought him back on a futures contract but he eventually joined the 49ers.

Cracraft was on and off of the 49ers’ roster before signing a futures contract with the Dolphins this past February. He was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

In 2022, Cracraft has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught two passes for 13 yards and two touchdowns.