Dolphins Put Three On IR, Including LBs Jerome Baker & Andrew Van Ginkel

The Miami Dolphins announced they have placed LBs Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel and Cameron Goode on injured reserve.

This will end the season for all three, who were hurt in Miami’s last game of the regular season. The Dolphins won’t get any of them back in the playoffs.

Miami filled two of the roster spots by signing OLBs Justin Houston and Bruce Irvin.

Baker, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.

He’s set to earn a base salary of $8,410,000 in 2023 and $10,768,000 in 2024.

In 2023, Baker has appeared in 13 games and recorded 78 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, three pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.

Van Ginkel, 28, was selected in the fifth round by the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,831,964 contract with the Dolphins that included a $311,964 signing bonus.

Van Ginkel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he returned to the Dolphins on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Van Ginkel appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 69 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception returned for a touchdown, and eight pass defenses.