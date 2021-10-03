Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Expected To Return In Week 6

According to Adam Schefter, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to the starting lineup in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Tagovailoa is currently on injured reserve with fractured ribs. However, he’s expected to only miss the minimum of three weeks before he’s eligible to come back.

Schefter adds the team believes Tagovailoa’s ribs will be healed by that time. He suffered the initial injury on September 19 and Miami’s London game against the Jaguars is set for October 17.

In the meantime, Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett, who started last week against the Raiders, will remain in the starting lineup against the Colts and Buccaneers.

Tagovailoa, 23, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract that included a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Tagovailoa has started two games and completed 17-31 pass attempts (54.8 percent) for 215 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s also rushed for a touchdown.