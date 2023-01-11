Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Not Medically Cleared, Will Miss Wild Card Round

According to Barry Jackson, Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel revealed that QB Tua Tagovailoa has not been medically cleared to resume on-field activities and will miss the team’s wild-card playoff matchup.

McDaniel added that QB Skylar Thompson is the starting quarterback but QB Teddy Bridgewater is still working “to prepare himself to be capable on Sunday” to play but “cannot afford any setbacks.”

Tua remains in concussion protocol after suffering yet another concussion on Christmas Day against the Packers.

Tagovailoa, 24, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Tagovailoa appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We will have more news on Tagovailoa as it becomes available.