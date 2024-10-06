Dolphins RB De’Von Achane Ruled Out With Concussion

The Dolphins have ruled out RB De’Von Achane from their Week 5 matchup with the Patriots due to a concussion.

Achane, 22, was a one-year starter at Texas A&M and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 for the Aggies. The Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,437,449 rookie contract that includes a $954,509 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $988,627 in 2023.

In 2024, Achane has appeared in five games for the Dolphins and rushed 53 times for 165 yards and one touchdown.

