Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Accepts Reworked Deal

According to Barry Jackson and Daniel Oyefusi, Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson accepted a reworked contract that lowered his 2024 cap hit by $1.3 million.

Wilson reduced his base salary from $2.6 million to $1.12 million but got $400,000 in guarantees, a roster bonus and a workout bonus, plus incentives.

It should help make his place on the roster more secure as the Dolphins have a crowded backfield.

Wilson, 28, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the 49ers, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Wilson was on and off the 49ers’ practice squad and active roster the past few seasons before returning to San Francisco on a new deal in 2022. However, he was traded to the Dolphins during the season.

He re-signed with Miami on a two-year deal last offseason.

In 2023, Wilson appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins. He finished with 188 yards on 41 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions on 17 targets for 85 yards receiving and no touchdowns.