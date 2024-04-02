Dolphins Re-Sign OT Kendall Lamm

According to Dan Graziano, the Dolphins have re-signed OT Kendall Lamm to a one-year contract.

He proved to be a valuable reserve for Miami last year and will return in a similar role.

Lamm, 31, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a two-year contract worth over $7 million with the Browns in 2019.

Lamm signed with the Titans on another two-year deal worth about $8.5 million in 2021 but was released after a year and signed by the Lions. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason.

The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad in November and he bounced on and off their taxi squad. Miami re-signed Lamm to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Lamm appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and made eight starts, primarily at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 49 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.