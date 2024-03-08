Dolphins Re-Sign P Jake Bailey To Two-Year, $4.2M Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are re-signing P Jake Bailey to a two-year, $4.2 million deal.
Bailey, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Patriots out of Stanford back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,808,980 rookie deal with the Patriots but was set to make $3,986,000 in 2022 due to his Pro Bowl selection before agreeing to a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension with New England in August.
The Patriots ultimately waived Bailey last offseason and he caught on with the Dolphins to a one-year deal.
In 2023, Bailey appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and totaled 2,424 yards on 53 attempts (45.7 YPA) including three downed inside the 20.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!