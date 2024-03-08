Dolphins Re-Sign P Jake Bailey To Two-Year, $4.2M Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are re-signing P Jake Bailey to a two-year, $4.2 million deal.

Bailey, 26, was a fifth-round pick by the Patriots out of Stanford back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,808,980 rookie deal with the Patriots but was set to make $3,986,000 in 2022 due to his Pro Bowl selection before agreeing to a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension with New England in August.

The Patriots ultimately waived Bailey last offseason and he caught on with the Dolphins to a one-year deal.

In 2023, Bailey appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and totaled 2,424 yards on 53 attempts (45.7 YPA) including three downed inside the 20.