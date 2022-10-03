Dolphins Re-Signing QB Reid Sinnett To Practice Squad

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced Monday that they are re-signing QB Reid Sinnett to their practice squad.

The Dolphins will need to make a corresponding roster move, as they’re currently over the practice squad limit:

CB Kalon Barnes OT Larnel Coleman OL James Empey LB Cameron Goode LB Porter Gustin S Verone McKinley III WR Braylon Sanders DT Niles Scott DT Ben Stille RB ZaQuandre White WR Freddie Swain DT Josiah Bronson DE Big Kat Bryant T Kion Smith DB Chris Steele OT Brandon Shell QB Reid Sinnett

McDaniel announced that Tua Tagovailoa is out for Week 5, which means Teddy Bridgewater draws the start with rookie Skylar Thompson serving as his backup.

Sinnett, 25, originally signed on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of San Deigo back in May. He was among Tampa Bay’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose a day later.

The Dolphins signed Sinnett to their practice squad after a week and was eventually promoted back in November of 2020. Miami re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season only to release him coming out of the preseason. He’s bounced on and off of their roster before being claimed by the Eagles. He was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Sinnett appeared in 45 games and recorded 275 completions on 423 pass attempts (65 percent) for 3,844 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, to go along with 93 rushing attempts for 268 yards (2.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns.